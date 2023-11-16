– During his 1 Of A Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam discussed a potential matchup with AEW star Kenny Omega. Rob Van Dam was open to the idea, but he noted that he’d want to build some momentum and work some weekly TV matches before stepping into the ring with Omega. He noted (via WrestlingInc.com), “It would take a while of getting the fans used to seeing me kicking ass weekly.” RVD said this would help dispel the negative fan reception on him wrestling in his 50s and being considered an “old man.”

He added on wrestling a possible matchup with Omega, “If he can wrestle a seven-year-old, why not a 50-year-old,” recalling to Omega wrestling the nine-year-old Joshi wrestler Haruka Umesaki. Van Dam has still been active in the ring this year. He last wrestled in AEW on the October 25 edition of AEW Dynamite. He teamed with Hook in a winning effort against The Dark Order.