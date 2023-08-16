Rob Van Dam Praises Jack Perry After Last Week’s AEW Dynamite

In the latest episode of his 1 of a Kind podcast (via Fightful), Rob Van Dam praised Jack Perry after their match on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite for the FTW title. Perry defeated RVD in the match, which was under FTW Rules.

Van Dam said: “I thought he was really good. I saw him when he was training. When I lived in LA, Katie [Katie Forbes] would train at Santino Brothers and sometimes I would go there with her, mostly just stretch, and Jungle Boy was there, training and stuff. Obviously, he’s come a long way since then. He’s comfortable out there, smooth, timing. Boom. He cheated, bro, [laughs] what do you want me to say? Also, I met him when he was a little kid when I met his dad. Luke was wrestling fan, so when we were at the Staples Center, it was probably 2001, I remember meeting Luke Perry and his little kid.”

When Perry’s tweet putting over RVD was pointed out to him, he replied: “That’s pretty cool. He’s right though, he didn’t bury me. He beat somebody who put him through a fight. I was there to punish him, I was doing it, and I think it went well and that match elevated him. It elevated me too because a lot of people thought I was in a wheelchair. Now people know I can fucking work.”