Rob Van Dam Praises the WWE Debut of Jacob Fatu

– During this week’s edition of the 1 Of A Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam had high praise for the WWE debut of wrestler Jacob Fatu, who joined The Blooodline. RVD stated on Fatu (via WrestlingInc.com), “He’s so much more credible and intense and engaging and compelling than all the other guys, like he came out and just his intensity and everything like changed the whole vibe.”

RVD has been highly complimentary of Jacob Fatu’s work in the past after seeing him work in Pacific Coast Wrestling.