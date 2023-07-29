Rob Van Dam Recalls Pushing to End Romance Angle With Stephanie McMahon

Rob Van Dam was never comfortable with his romance storyline with Stephanie McMahon, and he recently talked about pushing to end the arc. RVD discussed the situation on his 1 Of a Kind podcast, noting that he talked with Stephanie and Bruce Prichard and how Prichard suggested he would end the angle, only to have it be pushed further. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On pushing for the storyline to be dropped because his girlfriend would get jealous: “I saw where the story was going and I was uncomfortable with it… So because of that, I was like, ‘Man, you know, I just want to wrestle. I don’t want to get involved in storylines like this.’ I don’t remember who I told first. I remember having a talk with Stephanie, and I was really upset about it. … I remember Stephanie trying to make me feel comfortable with it, and she said, predictably, ‘Just look at it like we’re just actors and you’re just playing a part.'”

On talking with Bruce Prichard about the angle: “I remember talking to Bruce Prichard about it. Man, I was brand new at this time. … [I was still] trying to figure out the chain of command. … Bruce was like, ‘I’m glad we had this talk. If you didn’t tell me that you were uncomfortable with certain things, then how would I know?’ … I thought everything went well, right?”