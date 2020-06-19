wrestling / News

Various News: Rob Van Dam Reacts to #SpeakingOut Movement, WWE Stock Down

June 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Rob Van Dam is the latest to react to the #SpeakingOut movement that is bringing sexual misconduct in the wrestling industry to light. The WWE alum and Impact Wrestling star took to his Twitter to post:

– WWE’s stock tick slightly down today, closing at $45.21. That’s off 0.04 (0.09%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.8% on the day.

