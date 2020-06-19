wrestling / News
Various News: Rob Van Dam Reacts to #SpeakingOut Movement, WWE Stock Down
June 19, 2020 | Posted by
– Rob Van Dam is the latest to react to the #SpeakingOut movement that is bringing sexual misconduct in the wrestling industry to light. The WWE alum and Impact Wrestling star took to his Twitter to post:
So, the “me too” movement has infiltrated pro wrestling?
F-U-U-C-K!! This is like mobsters speaking out on infractions of the law they’ve encountered. It’s come a long way from the closed door society it once was, but karma has a way of catching up. 🤷🏻♂️
— Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) June 19, 2020
– WWE’s stock tick slightly down today, closing at $45.21. That’s off 0.04 (0.09%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.8% on the day.
