Rob Van Dam Recalls His Working Dynamic With Vince McMahon

Rob Van Dam had a memorable stint in WWE, and he recently talked about his working relationship with Vince McMahon. RVD discussed how he and the WWE Chairman worked together on a recent episode of 1 Of A Kind, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his relationship with McMahon: “I always got along with Vince. I don’t remember when we first started talking after I was hired there in 2001. I just remember he was always respectful and cool to me,” RVD said.

On talking to McMahon about backstage politics: “I remember going to him when I was frustrated about politics and he was very open. That might have been maybe the first time that I actually bonded with him. [I] went in there and just unloaded about everything, about a lot of stuff that I haven’t even talked about yet in a public format. He was really cool and open to that discussion. He was like, ‘Rob, I appreciate you’re frustrated.’ He was always open to ideas.”