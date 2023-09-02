Rob Van Dam Recalls Meeting Bray Wyatt, Last Time They Talked

Rob Van Dam recently shared his memories of the late Bray Wyatt including the last time they talked. RVD remembered Wyatt on the latest episode of his 1 Of a Kind podcast following the WWE star’s passing, and you can see some highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On meeting Wyatt: “I did some, and he was a really good guy. I talked to him, I can’t remember if it was when I returned in 2013 or if it was before I left in 2007, but I did talk to him and his brother Bo [Dallas]. The last time I remember seeing Bray must have been one of the Hall of Fame [events] over the past four or five years.”

On his last time seeing Wyatt: “Last time I saw him, I remember he was really happy, I think it was around the time he was doing the thing with Alexa Bliss or getting into that character. I do remember he was really happy and he was expressing to me how happy he was and that they were using his ideas, and that he was able to express himself the way he wanted to, it was really cool to here. At the same time, I remember thinking, ‘Wow I guess we were better friends than I thought we were.’ Or at least, he appreciates me more than I realized with just the way he was opening up.”