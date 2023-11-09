Rob Van Dam Recalls Tearing His ACL in WWE

– During the latest edition of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam discussed suffering a torn ACL injury in 2005 that kept him out of action for about a year. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rob Van Dam on how he tore his ACL: “One night it finally snapped, my ACL in a match. Me and Rey were wrestling the Basham Brothers. They went to backdrop me and I just rolled off his back, and landed on my feet, BAM! My ACL, it snapped, and then I couldn’t straighten my leg out or bend it. It was just stuck in a position slightly bent. And I was like ‘F**k.’ And I tagged out, rolled out, kept walking back and forth, back and forth alongside the ring down there on the floor, trying to walk it off, and it was not working.”

On his reaction to the injury: “I was like ‘F**k.’ And I kept looking over at Terry Taylor, he was the agent, I saw him watching and I was like ‘F**k! I don’t know what happened. It’s not getting better.’ I’m walking and walking and walking, it wouldn’t straighten out or bend. It was f****d. So then I had to get surgery, which was my only surgery that I had in my career.”