Rob Van Dam Recalls Working With Triple H in WWE, Being Frustrated About It At The Time

Rob Van Dam recently looked back at his time working with Triple H in WWE and said he was unhappy at the time about it. RVD spoke with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast and recalled his experiences in 2002 and 2003 feuding with The Game, a feud that saw him lose four singles matches and win none. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On working with Triple H: “I remember being very humbled. I think the fact, I’m winning, I’m winning, Triple H comes out, hits me with a pedigree just over and over and over. How many times do we have to tell this story that I can’t beat this guy no matter what?”

On not being pleased at the time: “I wasn’t happy about the situation at the time. You look at it more like, ‘It’s not fair, just cause [Triple H is] with the boss’ daughter,’ you know, and really there’s so many more variables to it that you just don’t consider.”