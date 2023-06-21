– During a recent edition of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recalled his WWE Championship win over John Cena at ECW One Night Stand 2006. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

RVD on what he remembers about the finish: “What I remember about that is [the referee counting] 1, 2, 3. Oh my God, that just happened. That’s how I felt. I’m on top of the world right now. The coveted, top seat in the industry. [It was like] ‘Woah,’ and I did it my way which meant so much more to me than winning it twenty times doing it their way.”

On being handed the WWE Title: “This is the way I remember it. He was like, ‘If you’re going to cry, then we’ll cry together. We’ll play it that way.’ Instead, I think I grabbed the belt and he went from almost crying to not crying just by playing it off of me.”