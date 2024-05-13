wrestling / News
Rob Van Dam Reflects On Wild WWE Trip To Japan
RVD (Rob Van Dam) recently talked about a wide range of topics on his 1 Of a Kind podcast.
During the podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed a WWE trip to Japan that got crazy. Here are the highlights (per Wrestling Inc):
On the trip: “It was a WWE trip to Japan, and we got all this news that they were having this tropical storm. And so, we’re flying into a tropical storm to land during that, and we did. Had an earthquake while we were there; short little trip. And on the way back home, lightning hit our airplane. One, two, three, bam.”
On the moment: “I thought that we were on the runway and that a truck had run into us, one of those moving trucks. That’s what it felt like. What the f***? And I was just waking up, so I didn’t think, oh yeah, we’re 35,000 feet in the air, I didn’t think about that… and then the captain made the announcement, ‘Uh, folks, don’t panic, that was just a little bit of lightning that struck the aircraft, sometimes that happens.’ And Paul turned around, he was like, ‘OH MY GOD!'”
