Rob Van Dam Responds To Critics For His Match At CyberFight Festival

As previously reported, Pro Wrestling NOAH, DDT Pro and Tokyo Josh Pro Wrestling held a joint event called Cyber Fight Festival. The show included Rob Van Dam, teaming with Stinger (HAYATA & Yoshinari Ogawa) to beat Daisuke Harada, Kaito Kiyomiya & YO-HEY. In a post on Twitter, RVD responded to fans who were critics of the match and his wrestling at 51.

He wrote: “I‘ve only been away from YOU, sweet tits. Not the ring. Are you one of the silly fans that comments under my upcoming wrestling posters with “ Are you retired”? Being compared to others is the only standard society understands. That’s not mindset of a nonconformist following their path.”

