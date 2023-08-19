Rob Van Dam Implies He Would Return To WWE For A Match With Logan Paul

In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Wrestling Inc), Rob Van Dam was asked about possible reasons to return to WWE and implied a match with Logan Paul would be one of them.

He initially joked he’d come back for “the main event at WrestleMania that pays the most.” However, he was then asked about a match with Paul and smiled in response, seemingly agreeing. RVD has praised Paul on social media in the past, notably at last year’s Summerslam when he hit a frog splash on the Miz.