Impact Wrestling News: Ethan Page vs. Rob Van Dam Set for Next Week, Lineup for Next Week’s Show

– Rob Van Dam made his return to Impact Wrestling this week. He will be back in action next week, where he will face Ethan Page.

– Impact Wrestling also announced the rest of next week’s lineup for the show. You can check out the newly announced matchups below:

* LAX vs. Moose & Josh Alexander

* Street Fight: oVe (Sami Callihan, Jake & Dave Crist, & Mad Man Fulton) vs. Willie Mack, Rich Swann, Fallah Bahh, & Tommy Dreamer)

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Madison Rayne