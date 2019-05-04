wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Ethan Page vs. Rob Van Dam Set for Next Week, Lineup for Next Week’s Show
– Rob Van Dam made his return to Impact Wrestling this week. He will be back in action next week, where he will face Ethan Page.
VAN DAMINATOR! @TherealRVD #IMPACT
▶️ – https://t.co/jyZYT6QL46 pic.twitter.com/yN4btMNFjS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 4, 2019
– Impact Wrestling also announced the rest of next week’s lineup for the show. You can check out the newly announced matchups below:
* LAX vs. Moose & Josh Alexander
* Street Fight: oVe (Sami Callihan, Jake & Dave Crist, & Mad Man Fulton) vs. Willie Mack, Rich Swann, Fallah Bahh, & Tommy Dreamer)
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Madison Rayne
NEXT WEEK on Twitch and Pursuit! @TherealRVD vs. @OfficialEGO
oVe 8 Man Street Fight@TheTayaValkyrie vs. @MadisonRayne
LAX (@SantanaLAX and @Ortiz5150) vs. @TheMooseNation and @Walking_Weapon #IMPACT pic.twitter.com/KEjZM4F6OG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 4, 2019
