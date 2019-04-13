Rob Van Dam Reveals Altercation With Chris Benoit In WCW Back In The 90s

During an appearance on E & C’s Pod of Awesomeness (via Wrestling Inc), Rob Van Dam spoke about an altercation he had with Chris Benoit in the early 90s when he made the decision to leave WCW and return to the independent scene. He also revealed how that different when he thought about leaving WWE in 2007 and Benoit confronted him again. Here are highlights:

On Benoit confronting him over leaving WCW: “I didn’t really know this guy, and he goes up to me in the dressing room; I’m 22 years old, just turned 22 and he goes up to me and said, ‘Hey, I heard you are leaving?” I said that I was, and he responded with; ‘Are you f–king kidding me? You’re quitting on your own? You’re on f–king TV. Do you know how many boys would give up their left nut to be where you’re at?’ He had me pinned up against the wall, and he was just like, ‘I think you are f–king stupid. What are you going to do, the f–king indies? You’re going to leave WCW and TV to go do the f–king indies? You’re f–king stupid if you asked me.’

On a similar incident in 2007: “I always remembered that and then when I left WWE in 2007 for the same reasons, just going with the flow and believing that it was time to go, in the dressing room Chris Benoit comes up to me saying, ‘Hey Rob, I just want you to know a lot of us boys in the dressing rooms really respect you for leaving. He said that we respect you and that it is awesome.’ I said to him that I never said that I wasn’t going to be back, but he said, ‘No, f–k that, that doesn’t matter. You know when it is time to go, we don’t.’ Of course I reminded him about the story, but he just brushed it aside and said that he doesn’t remember, but that is a true story.”

On why he left WCW at the time: “I was in WCW from December of 1992 until May of 1993. They weren’t paying me. I was young and green, I’m not saying that I should have made a fortune, but it was literally better for me to be on the indie shows because I could sell my own merchandise so they had me booked for about 4 days a week, I was getting $150 on the road, paying for the car and hotel, and riding with 3 or 4 guys, and then when you were doing TV on Center Stage, for some reason they docked you $50 so it was $100. So, I really wasn’t enjoying it. I was making more money before I went there; Mike Graham was my agent, and he kept giving me a WCW contract but I kept telling him that I forgot to bring it and then eventually he brought me another one and then another one until I eventually told him. All they were doing in the end with Bill Watts, who hired me and was putting me over, but then he left and Ole Anderson took over, and once Ole was there I was either doing jobs on TV or giving tryouts on dark matches and so I was like, I’m not really enjoying this so I left. Against pro wrestler protocol as Chris Benoit let me know.”