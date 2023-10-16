Rob Van Dam Says Rey Mysterio Is a ‘Cross-Cultural Superhero Role Model’

Rob Van Dam has plenty of good things to say about Rey Mysterio, praising him as a “superhero role model” on his podcast. RVD weighed in on Mysterio, who he teamed with in WWE in 2004, on the latest episode of 1 Of a Kind and discussed how the WWE Hall of Famer is a role model for kids.

“Being a cross-cultural superhero role model like he is, he’s introduced a lot of kids to this imaginative world where they can not only believe in superhero-like fantasies and luchadors, but they can believe in themselves, too,” Van Dam noted (per Wrestling Inc). “Besides just being such a bridge-gapper between smaller guys and proving that if you’re really good enough, you could overcome a lot of everything, not just you can overcome a lot of everything if you’ve got enough talent. He proves that without being specifically narrowed into just his size.”

Mysterio is currently in the middle of his third WWE United States Championship reign and looks to be on a collision with Logan Paul, who called him out over the weekend.