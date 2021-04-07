wrestling / News
Rob Van Dam Says Being In The Hall of Fame Means More Than Being World Champion
In an interview with the Battle Creek Enquirer, Rob Van Dam spoke about going into the WWE Hall of Fame, which he said means more to him than being a World champion. Here are highlights:
On finding out he was going into the Hall of Fame: “I was delighted when I heard. It was a surprise call. To me, it means a lot. I am going down in history with the legends that inspired me when I was growing up in Battle Creek, dreaming of being a professional wrestler. Now generations to come will look at me in a similar way. That’s quite an honor.”
On how it feels to be inducted: “Being inducted into the Hall of Fame probably means more than being a world champion because there are probably a lot of world champions that will never be in the hall of fame. To have Vince McMahon stand up during the induction ceremony and tell me that I changed the style of the business was probably the highest compliment I could imagine.”
On not knowing he would go in: “I didn’t know if it would ever happen. When people referred to me as a future Hall of Famer, that was a big enough compliment for me, just to know that they saw me with that respect. So now that I actually have that Hall of Fame ring and plaque, and it’s official, it’s a proud moment.”
