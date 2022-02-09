wrestling / News
Rob Van Dam Says He Was on ‘Standby’ for the WWE Royal Rumble This Year
– While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam revealed he contacted WWE and let them know he was available to work the Royal Rumble last month. Below are some highlights:
Rob Van Dam on the Royal Rumble this year: “I let them (WWE) know that I was available if they needed me for Royal Rumble, and I was on standby, with a brand new outfit feeling great, you know, in a great condition. They didn’t call me in, but it could happen anytime. I don’t have any plans for it, but you know, I would consider any situation from any company. I’d consider it. If it’s right, it’s right.”
On not being done with his career yet: “So, I’m not done with my career because right now I have maybe five matches, four or five matches, but, and these aren’t matches that will be televised, you know by WWE or anyone that I know. So, it probably won’t be seen by all the fans worldwide, you know, could that happen? Absolutely.”
More Trending Stories
- Shelton Benjamin On a Possible Match With Brock Lesnar, WWE’s New Hiring Focus on Athletes
- WWE Reportedly Wants New ‘Major Attraction’ Match At WrestleMania 38 After Shane McMahon’s Exit
- Note On Randy Orton’s ‘Verbal Cue’ To Shane McMahon Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble
- Charlie Haas on There Being a Report He Died After His Concussion, What Motivated His Comeback