– During a recent edition of 1 Of A Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam discussed wrestler Jacob Fatu, who has reportedly signed with WWE but not yet debuted. RVD said on Fatu (via Fightful):

“Yes, I have. He’s very good. I was very impressed with him. I saw him in LA at PCW, Pacific Coast Wrestling. I was there, and I was very impressed with him. For being a big dude, I like the way that he does the double-jump springboard moonsault, and that just stuck out in my mind. Obviously, he does a lot more than that, and he’s a really good wrestler. He’s been around for a while, making a lot of noise.”

Fatu was reportedly backstage at WrestleMania 40 next month. It’s unknown when he will make his WWE debut.