Rob Van Dam Says Kurt Angle Spraying Him With Milk Wasn’t Fun

– During the latest edition of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recalled the Kurt Angle milk bath angle from WWE Raw in 2001, when Angle sprayed The WCW/ECW Alliance with milk. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rob Van Dam on the Kurt Angle milk bath: “When we’re talking about Kurt Angle’s comedy, the fans loved it, but for me, the last thing I wanted to do was be in the ring getting sprayed with a hose full of milk. It wasn’t fun for me. Looking at the big picture now, I can see why it was entertaining — all these big wrestlers slipping and falling. But for me, I was just like, ‘Oh my god, this is why I didn’t want to come to WWE.’ That’s exactly how I felt at the time.”

On the Royal Rumble 2005 promo in the style of West Side Story: “That was so not like me. I felt so uncomfortable and like I was hating my life.”