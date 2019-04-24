Rob Van Dam Says Past Concussions Gave Him Double Vision, ‘Compromised’ Memory

In an interview with Sean Waltman for the podcast X-Pac 12360, Rob Van Dam opened up about his history with concussions, including the one that led to his documentary Headstrong. He revealed that his concussions led to vision problems like double vision and his inability to see properly with both eyes open. Here are highlights:

On what led to the Headstrong documentary: “The original idea…sometimes I do stand-up comedy and this was one of those times. There was a tour set up with seven days. Tom Garland, my manager in that world, said, ‘I got a guy that can film the whole tour and then make like a little movie off the road trip.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, that’d be cool.’ Show a little bit of the comedy, show just what it’s like being me. I wanted to share my life. I get such an outstanding reception everywhere I go. It’s a reward, I guess, for the last thirty years of bumping my head. People love me, they get excited, it’s like adults become little kids. I thought it’d be cool to show that. And that was the idea, but I showed up on day one for this stand-up comedy tour with some side effects from a match that I had a couple of days before. I had a concussion and it gave me a vision impairment. So I kept thinking, I’m going to stick to the plan, this vision impairment’s gonna go away, I’m sure I’ll be fine by the time I wake up tomorrow…but I kept waking up and I’m like, ‘Damn I didn’t shake it off yet.’ Concussion symptoms became such a big part of not only the tour but of my life that the documentary had to take its own life and became about something else.”

On if he had any other symptoms other than vision problems: “No, it was just the vision. Although that threw me off so much. After the tour, when I came home, I didn’t have the camera with me during all of this, when I was trying to make doctor’s appointments and get my brain checked out and they told me I also needed to make vision therapy appointments…during that time, I was still having double vision. I didn’t have headaches or anything, but my memory was a little bit compromised and I think it might have just been because of the stress I was going under trying to do everything with double vision. I missed so many appointments in the first week or two. I kept making appointments and missing them and that would get me more frustrated and that’d make my brain even more cloudy and everything harder. I was so off my game. Even right after the match, I didn’t even really hit my head that hard either.”

On how easy it was to get a concussion: “Over the years, this has happened to me hundreds of times. The back of my head, sometimes I’m just doing a back somersault and just from the back of my head just hitting the mat, sometimes it’ll make me dizzy and everything will be spinning. It usually goes away in like, two seconds. I shake it off, I regain my composure. This time I couldn’t shake it off and it was the first time I’ve ever had that happen. Even after the match I felt fine, it’s just that I could see great out of either eye if I closed one eye, but if I opened them both, I saw double. I waited and waited for that to go away all night. I was the last one leaving the arena. Everyone else already left. Finally I said, ‘Well I guess it’s not going to heal itself right now.’ So what I did was I closed one eye and I was able to drive fine.”

