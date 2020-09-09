Rob Van Dam Says Vince McMahon ‘Couldn’t Have Been Cooler’ About Marijuana Arrest From 2006

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Rob Van Dam spoke about Vince McMahon’s reaction to his arrest in 2006 for marijuana, saying he “couldn’t have been cooler.” RVD was the WWE and ECW champion at the time, and immediately dropped both titles before being removed from TV. Here are highlights:

On what happened with his arrest: “If anybody semi-doesn’t know what we’re talking about, I had the WWE and the ECW Championship, got pulled over for speeding in Ohio, and the car smelled like weed and they found 18 grams of marijuana plus whatever we had in our vitamins. So Sabu, right away, was like, ‘we got to call him and tell him.’ I’m like, ‘what? Are you crazy? What do we tell him?’ I didn’t think they were going to find out, but by the time we got to the arena, everybody already knew. It was on every form of media, and Vince, when we saw him the first time, he walked right by us in the hallway. He was not ready to talk to us. I was like, ‘eh, that didn’t feel good,’ and he was mad. A couple a couple hours later, after he had a chance to talk to his advisors and come up with a plan of how they were going to handle that because that wasn’t the plans for me to drop the championship that night and the next night. He was cool then. The next time I saw him, he said, ‘look, you’re going to be suspended for 30 days. You’re going to drop the championships. Just take this 30 days and get some rest.’ Couldn’t have been cooler.”

On his relationship with Vince McMahon: “He’s always just been super cool to me. I know that other people see different sides of him, just like with anybody, but I got nothing but respect for him and no stories of him ever being an a–hole to me or around me.”

On if other wrestlers ask him for advice about marijuana: “Yes, wrestlers ask me for advice often, and I’m glad that the current generation is smoking marijuana and not eating handfuls of pills and alcohol like my generation did and they’re going to live long because of that. The athletic style that requires you to really take care of yourself, you can’t be out at the bar drinking till 5:00 in the morning like the wrestlers of the ’70s or ’80s. So basically because of Rob Van Dam, the wrestlers are going to live longer.”