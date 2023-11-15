Rob Van Dam Sees Himself in AEW’s Orange Cassidy

– During a recent edition of 1 Of A Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam spoke on AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, seeing himself in the AEW star. RVD stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Orange Cassidy is a version of me because he’s so laid back, relaxed, and doesn’t give a f**k, and I see that. When I first realized what was important to this guy, his value system, just looking at Orange Cassidy, I was like ‘Yeah, they took one side, one perspective of me, and exploited it into a whole character.’ I like it. It’s different … I recognize that vibe in myself for sure, of ‘Dude, who gives a f**k? Let’s do it.'”

Orange Cassidy will be in action on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. He’ll be teaming with Hook against The Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta. Cassidy will face Moxley again in a title rematch this Saturday at AEW Full Gear. The event is scheduled for November 18 at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.