Rob Van Dam Set For OTT ScrapperMania 2022 In March

Rob Van Dam is set to make his in-ring return at Over The Top Wrestling Scrappermania next month. OTT announced over the weekend that the WWE Hall of Famer will face Scotty Davis at the show, which takes place in Dublin on March 12th.

The lineup for the show is as follows:

* OTT World Championship Match: Mark Haskins vs Jordan Devlin

* Rob Van Dam vs Scotty Davis

* Shane Strickland vs LJ Cleary vs Michael Oku vs Robbie X

* NLW Championship Match: Sammy D vs Scotty 2 Hotty

* OTT Women’s Championship Match: Debbie Keitel vs Emersyn Jayne

* OTT Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs B Cool & Danny Cross

* Session Moth Martina, Dan Barry & Ace Romero are also set to appear.