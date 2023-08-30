– During this week’s edition of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam discussed undergoing stem cell treatments several years ago and the results he got from the treatments. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rob Van Dam on undergoing stem cell treatments: “I did do stem cells. I believe it was 2019, it also might have been 2020. But it was definitely in that window from 2019 to 2020. I went to South America to this place plenty of my peers had been to and everyone was reporting these miraculous results. Surgery-like improvements on torn ligaments and such.”

On where he got the stem cell injections: “I got them all over. I got hair rejuvenation, face rejuvenation, and I got both shoulders done. Both wrists had stem cells shot into them. My entire spine between every vertebrae. Another shot in my back to go up to my brain. They said it was 221 million stem cells and that it was the most that they had put into any of the boys yet.”

On the results of the treatments: “I can’t say I got the results I was looking for. I got a little bit better in one area that I know of. My right hand is always falling asleep since this particular Kurt Angle suplex that I took on my face, and it temporarily paralyzed half of my body… That got a little bit better. Instead of it feeling like someone sitting on it, it would be maybe half of that or whatever. Now, it’s way less than it used to be.”

On why he didn’t promote the treatments: “Besides that, I didn’t get any noticeable results within the timeframe that they told me the stem cells would still be in operation… During that amount of time, unfortunately, didn’t have results that I could point to. That’s why I never went and bragged or promoted my personal usage of the stem cells.”