Rob Van Dam Shares Pic With Sabu, Reflects On Sabu’s Influence On Him

Rob Van Dam posted to social media to pay tribute to Sabu following his longtime friend’s passing. As noted previously, Sabu passed away over the weekend at the age of 60. Van Dam posted to his Facebook on Sunday to comment on the sad news, writing:

“Here we were just a few weeks ago at Wrestlecon. You never know when it’s the last time you’ll be together when it comes to this.

Sabu was as irreplaceable in my life as he was in the industry.

You all know how important he was to my career, and you know how much he meant to me personally. He’s been a tremendous influence since I was 18 years old , when I met him. Learning to be an adult, while you’re in the crazy environment of this business can go several different ways.

I’m proud to have been able to carry on so many of Sheik and Sabu’s values, both in and out of the ring.

Sabu helped make me the wrestler I am, the person I am, and I’ll always be proud of that and grateful.

and because he loved the business more than anyone I know…

wRESTle IN PEACE”