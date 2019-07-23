wrestling / News

Rob Van Dam Shows Up at Raw Reunion (Video)

July 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rob Van Dam

– Impact Wrestling’s Rob Van Dam crossed the line and made an appearance on Monday night’s Raw Reunion special. As reported earlier this evening, Van Dam received permission from Impact to appear on tonight’s episode as a one-off appearance. He came down with Sgt. Slaughter, Hurricane and Kurt Angle to prevent Sami Zayn from leaving his match with Rey Mysterio. You can see some clips below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Rob Van Dam, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading