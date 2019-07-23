wrestling / News
Rob Van Dam Shows Up at Raw Reunion (Video)
July 22, 2019 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling’s Rob Van Dam crossed the line and made an appearance on Monday night’s Raw Reunion special. As reported earlier this evening, Van Dam received permission from Impact to appear on tonight’s episode as a one-off appearance. He came down with Sgt. Slaughter, Hurricane and Kurt Angle to prevent Sami Zayn from leaving his match with Rey Mysterio. You can see some clips below:
MR. MONDAY NIGHT?!@TheRealRVD is BACK on #RawReunion! pic.twitter.com/MINzMSV7QO
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2019
Oh, you aren't going ANYWHERE @SamiZayn! Not if these legends have anything to say about it! #RAW #RAWReunion @reymysterio@TherealRVD @_SgtSlaughter @ShaneHelmsCom @RealKurtAngle pic.twitter.com/xV1Z9sXo3h
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2019
