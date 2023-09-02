Rob Van Dam Recalls Visiting With Terry Funk, Weighs In On Funk’s Legacy

Rob Van Dam shared some memories of Terry Funk on his latest podcast to pay tribute to the late wrestling icon. RVD discussed a couple of memories of Funk on 1 Of a Kind, and you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his memory of visiting with Funk: “We all got to go out because we were in Amarillo for that retirement match that’s on the Beyond the Mat documentary. And yeah, we all got to go out and visit his farm, which was really cool, good experience. Pretty private, going to the dude’s house, but besides that, I don’t have much that comes to mind other than RIP, Hardcore legend.”

On Funk’s legacy in the industry: “Personally, I feel like, overall, his contributions to the industry were huge, but a lot of it wasn’t to the American crowd. So because of that, a lot of fans in the United States might not remember him. I remember when Terry and Dory … they called him Jimmy Jack Funk …I remember as a fan … the three of them when they were in WWF and had that run for a while. But besides that, a lot of fans that didn’t watch Japanese wrestling or trade tapes or didn’t get to watch ECW might not be able to appreciate him as much, because they didn’t see him as much. But overall, obviously, as big of a legend as can be.”