Rob Van Dam Thinks Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Is ‘Intriguing’ and ‘Exciting’

As previously reported, Netflix announced a live boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul on July 20. In the latest episode of his 1 of a Kind podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Rob Van Dam gave his thoughts on the upcoming fight and explained why he’s excited to see it.

He said: “The whole concept is intriguing and exciting. The feedback has really pulled me into it because it’s almost like politics, where the people seem so split and everyone is so positive that they’re right. I’ve seen so many comments about, ‘Man, he’s going to fight a 60-year-old man?’ ‘Wait, he’s saying he wants to be a serious boxer, and he’s going after a retired 60-year-old? No one’s going to take him seriously. Come on, dude.’ … And there’s the other ones, like, ‘Nah, Tyson is going to hurt him, no matter what. That’s Mike Tyson.’ Both sides, like I said, just like politics.“