Rob Van Dam Thought At the Time That the Post-9/11 Smackdown Was a ‘Horrible Idea’

Rob Van Dam recently recalled WWE hosting Smackdown two days after the 9/11 attacks, and said he had reservations about it. As you may know, WWE hosted the first large-scale public event following the September 11th, 2001 attack with the Smackdown show, and RVD spoke with Inside the Ropes about his concerns around the show. You can see highlights below:

On his reaction to finding out about the attacks: “Mike Awesome and myself were travelling together. We woke up in San Antonio on 9/11—I had a hookup with a really nice Marriott hotel, they had great food. Mike woke me up in the morning and said, “Rob turn on the TV, we are under attack!” I’m trying to figure out what’s going on and then saw the second tower going down. We knew it was crazy, but we didn’t comprehend how much the world had just been changed.

“We thought we were still going to have to wrestle that night—we didn’t know. This was in New York City and we’re in Texas. We drove to Houston, and then of course, we got stranded there for several days. I would rather have been stuck in San Antonio, because I had the hookup with the nice king sized suite and all that stuff. But we didn’t know, we were just on hold. When we finally did go forward, it wasn’t a lot of notice.”

On WWE hosting Smackdown after the show: “I think WWE was anxious to get on with it. I remember thinking that it was a horrible idea. These terrorists really want to strike America in its heart, what better way than a stadium full of people on live TV watching pro-wrestling, which is as American as it gets? I was thinking it’s quite likely that we are not going to be the safest out in front of people. I thought that, and also, when we flew home. Teddy Long was the first one to fly home, I thought he was crazy. I couldn’t believe that he did it.

“We drove out of there, a lot of people did, and for the longest time, it was something that went through your mind and every time you get on an aeroplane, you think, “Man, I’m not sure if it’s going to land where I want it to or not.”