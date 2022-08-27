wrestling / News

Rob Van Dam To Face Dante Martin At F1RST Wrestling Saturday Night Nitro

August 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
F1RST Wrestling Rob Van Dam Dante Martin Image Credit: F1RST Wrestling

Rob Van Dam is set to return to the ring against Dante Martin for F1RST Wrestling’s Saturday Night Nitro in September. F1RST Wrestling announced on Friday night that RVD will make a rare in-ring apparance against Martin at the September 10th show, as you can see below.

The event takes place in Bloomington, Minnesota.

