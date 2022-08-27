wrestling / News
Rob Van Dam To Face Dante Martin At F1RST Wrestling Saturday Night Nitro
Rob Van Dam is set to return to the ring against Dante Martin for F1RST Wrestling’s Saturday Night Nitro in September. F1RST Wrestling announced on Friday night that RVD will make a rare in-ring apparance against Martin at the September 10th show, as you can see below.
The event takes place in Bloomington, Minnesota.
