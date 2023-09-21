– During the latest 1 Of A Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam discussed Tommy Dreamer and how much Dreamer helped putting the ECW One Night Stand show together in 2005. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

RVD on how much Tommy Dreamer helped putting ECW One Night Stand together: “I have the impression that he helped more than I ever knew. I wasn’t communicating with him a lot, I would talk to Paul who would then talk to Vince. Maybe that’s why Dreamer was in on those meetings, maybe that gave two votes for some of our ideas — I’m not sure. But I know that I pitched it, and went around and asked all the boys to participate, and Vince was really warm on it [the idea].”

On Dreamer acting as a spy behind-the-scenes for RVD in WWE: “[When] he was part of the meetings, he was the only one who’d tell me, like, if somebody buried me in the meeting [laughs]. And everybody liked Tommy. Nobody ever had an issue with him.”