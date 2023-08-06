Rob Van Dam Says He Tried To Talk Jerry Lynn Out Of Retiring

Rob Van Dam says he tried to convince his long-standing on-screen rival Jerry Lynn not to retire. RVD, who is competing against Jack Perry on this week’s episode of Dynamite noted that he tried to talk Lynn into not retiring in 2013 on his 1 Of a Kind podcast. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On trying to convince Lynn not to retire: “I tried to talk Jerry [Lynn] out of retiring when he retired a long time ago. I just remember I was, like, really bummed. We hadn’t wrestled each other in quite a while, I guess, and then we had a match in TNA. So this is like 2011-ish, somewhere around there, and I loved working with him … I enjoyed it, and I enjoyed working with him, and I was like, ‘Man, come on, are you sure you want to retire?'”

On Lynn commiting to the retirement: “One thing that was funny was [that] he quit going to the gym, and he told me he wanted to make sure he was committed in retiring. Like, I always say [that] when wrestlers retire and they wrestle more afterwards, it takes the meaning out of retirement. He thought so too, and he was like, ‘I’m not even allowing myself to get into shape or anything.’ Because he said, ‘I might start feeling good and trick myself into taking some more bookings or whatever.'”