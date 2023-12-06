Rob Van Dam Says Triple H ‘Gets It’, Thinks CM Punk May Be Easier to Get Along With Now

In the latest episode of 1 of a Kind (via Wrestling Inc), Rob Van Dam gave his thoughts on the return of CM Punk to WWE and what Triple H said at the press conference after. During that press conference, Triple H noted that “everybody grows” as a person and that he himself was a different person than he was ten years ago.

RVD said: “[Triple H] said, ‘If you’re the same person you were 10 years ago, you’re doing something wrong, because we’re all growing,’ and I thought, ‘Wow, man. It’s cool to know that he gets it’. We all learn from every experience. I wouldn’t be surprised if CM Punk was a lot easier to get along with. Compared to before, [when] he had an overly prevalent chip on his shoulder.”

When it comes to Punk’s actual return, he added: “It’s awesome that CM Punk [has been] able to captivate the interest of the fans for so long.“