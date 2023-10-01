Rob Van Dam Names Two Men He Would Have Liked To Face

Rob Van Dam says he doesn’t do fantasy matches, but there are a couple of guys he would have liked to face. RVD weighed in on the topic on his 1 Of a Kind podcast, naming two guys he wished he could have competed against for different reasons. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On who he wishes he could have faced: “I feel like I always have to answer these questions the same, and I always say, I don’t have, like, fantasy matches. I’m trying to think of someone I didn’t wrestle, I’ll say them. “Macho Man” Randy Savage. That’d be cool.”

On wishing he’d have faced Tommy Rich: “Kinda wish I could wrestle Tommy Rich so I could kick the sh*t out of him. He’s got karma just from him always, back in the day, being like, ‘You’re a punk. You’re a punk, you know that?'”