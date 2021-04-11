Rob Van Dam Visits Riddle During The Bump (Video)

– New WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam paid a visit to WWE US champion Riddle during today’s special WrestleMania 37: Night 2 preview edition of WWE’s The Bump. You can check out a video clip of that epic meeting from today’s show below.

Riddle noted during the clip, “Yeah, you’re all about the yings and yangs, dude! Bro! It’s been too long.” RVD noted this was the perfect time for them to meet again with Riddle as US champion and RVD having been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for this year’s ceremony.

Rob Van Dam was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021 inductees. Meanwhile, Riddle will defend his US title later tonight against Sheamus at WrestleMania 37: Night 2. The card will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.