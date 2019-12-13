wrestling / News
Rob Van Dam vs. Brian Cage Added To Impact Hard To Kill
– Impact Wrestling announced a dream match between Rob Van Dam and Brian Cage has been added to Impact Hard to Kill.
Hard to Kill is scheduled for Jan. 12 in Dallas.
BREAKING: A DREAM MATCH has been confirmed for #HardToKill on January 12th in Dallas!
The Whole F'N Show @TherealRVD will take on The Machine @MrGMSI_BCage!
TICKETS: https://t.co/ixb7CLuY7o pic.twitter.com/FcDFE41x1q
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 13, 2019
Here is the updated lineup for the card.
* IMPACT World Championship Match: Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard
* IMPACT X-Division Championship Match: Ace Austin vs. Trey
* IMPACT Knockouts Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace vs. ODB
* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The North vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack
* Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards
* Rob Van Dam vs. Brian Cage
