wrestling / News

Rob Van Dam vs. Brian Cage Added To Impact Hard To Kill

December 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert

– Impact Wrestling announced a dream match between Rob Van Dam and Brian Cage has been added to Impact Hard to Kill.

Hard to Kill is scheduled for Jan. 12 in Dallas.

Here is the updated lineup for the card.

* IMPACT World Championship Match: Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard
* IMPACT X-Division Championship Match: Ace Austin vs. Trey
* IMPACT Knockouts Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace vs. ODB
* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The North vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack
* Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards
* Rob Van Dam vs. Brian Cage

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brian Cage, Impact Wrestling, Rob Van Dam, Jeremy Lambert

Spotlight

More Stories

loading