Rob Van Dam vs. Brian Cage Added To Impact Hard To Kill

– Impact Wrestling announced a dream match between Rob Van Dam and Brian Cage has been added to Impact Hard to Kill.

Hard to Kill is scheduled for Jan. 12 in Dallas.

BREAKING: A DREAM MATCH has been confirmed for #HardToKill on January 12th in Dallas! The Whole F'N Show @TherealRVD will take on The Machine @MrGMSI_BCage! TICKETS: https://t.co/ixb7CLuY7o pic.twitter.com/FcDFE41x1q — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 13, 2019

Here is the updated lineup for the card.

* IMPACT World Championship Match: Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard

* IMPACT X-Division Championship Match: Ace Austin vs. Trey

* IMPACT Knockouts Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace vs. ODB

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The North vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack

* Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards

* Rob Van Dam vs. Brian Cage