Rob Van Dam vs. Moose Set For Impact Slammiversary

– A new match is on the books for this year’s Impact Slammiversary. Impact Wrestling announced on Tuesday that Rob Van Dam will face Moose at the PPV, which takes place on July 7th in Dallas, Texas.

The updated card for the show is:

* Impact World Championship Match: Brian Cage vs. Michael Elgin

* Impact X Division Championship Match: Rich Swann vs. Johnny Impact

* Monster’s Ball Fatal Four-Way Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Su Yung vs. Rosemary vs. Havok

* Moose vs. Rob Van Dam