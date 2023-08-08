wrestling / News
Rob Van Dam Was Worried His AEW Debut Would Get Out Early
August 8, 2023 | Posted by
Rob Van Dam made his AEW debut on last week’s Dynamite, and he recently talked about how he was worried the surprise would get blown. RVD spoke about his debut on the latest episode of his 1 Of a Kind podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:
On being worried that his appearance would be leaked: “I was concerned that this surprise would be blown. [But] it didn’t get too far out. Even the boys were surprised.”
On staying low key backstage before he debuted: “I’m not gonna f**k it up after they go to all that trouble. So I just stayed in my room.”
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Davey Boy Smith Joining WCW After WWE Release, Where Bobby Heenan Ranks Among Managers
- Eric Bischoff On The Elite Re-Signing With AEW, If It Hurts Their Legacy That They Didn’t Work in WWE
- Kevin Owens Says There Was No Doubt Sami Zayn And The Usos Deserved A WrestleMania Headliner Match
- Charlotte Flair in a Two-Piece Pink Dress, Maryse, Chelsea Green Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos