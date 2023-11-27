Rob Van Dam Details His WCW Issues With Ole Anderson

Speaking recently on 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam shared some details of his time spent at WCW (per Wrestling Inc). According to Van Dam, once Ole Anderson took over, he decided to part ways with the promotion when it became evident he wouldn’t get the bookings he wanted. You can find a highlight on the topic and listen to the full podcast episode below.

On the change in leadership at WCW: “I stayed there until May of ’93, and then I quit WCW on my own because working conditions were better for me outside of WCW… While I was there, there was a change in the office at the beginning of the year, like in February, from Bill Watts — he left — and Ole Anderson took over. Ole Anderson didn’t have the same like for RVD that Bill Watts did… That was a lot of why I ended up leaving.”