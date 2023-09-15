Rob Van Dam On What AEW Needs To Do Following CM Punk’s Exit

Rob Van Dam recently gave his input on the next steps for AEW now that CM Punk is gone from the company. Punk of course exited earlier this month in the fallout of his altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In, and RVD talked about what AEW should do next on his 1 Of a Kind podcast. You can see a couple highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On what AEW should do now that Punk is gone: “Regain balance. If you lost a heavyweight and the ship’s rocking too far in one direction, just put some focus on some other guys. WWE’s always been criticized for being like a one-guy company — it was [John] Cena, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and Steve Austin. But, I’m like that, too, socially … I’m a ‘put all your eggs in one basket’ kind of guy when it comes to people that are real close to me, and if it fails, it hurts. But, hey, it’s just like getting your head cut off [laughs].”

On the possibility of Punk fans tuning out from AEW: “I don’t know if his fans are so loyal that they won’t support the thing without him. Otherwise, yeah, just regain composure, put your fists back up, get ready for the next blow — because it’s coming.”