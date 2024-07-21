Rob Van Dam Explains What It’s Like Wrestling John Cena

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, RVD (Rob Van Dam) talked about John Cena’s upcoming in-ring retirement from WWE in 2025, their history, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On wanting a rematch with John Cena: “I hope they bring me in for a rematch with Cena, that’d be super cool. I don’t know if they know, but I know I could still do that same match. Absolutely.”

On working with Cena: “I mean, John is super strong. If you don’t know, just look at any photos of him in a gym. He puts thousands of pounds on the bar when he’s working out. And he’s been the top guy for a long time. When I worked with him, he was in that position, and it was obvious why he was in that position. He was like, really, really, really good at feeling the crowd, you know, interacting with the crowd. Like he would know like, ‘Boom, hit me back, boom.’ Yay! Boo, yay! I’m not saying he pulled that out of his ass, but he might have, you know. And that’s what it was like working with him, is he would be able to make decisions on the spot and know, ‘A little bit more, a little bit more, let’s keep it going,’ or whatever.

“So he was able to pull the strings with the crowd. And he knew going out there that he was gonna be up against a crowd that hated him [at ECW One Night Stand], and a really vocal, physical, most opinionated crowd ever. But he was ready for it, and he handled it great. And I enjoyed working with him.”

On Cena working ‘snug’: “Oh man, the first time, when we were leading up to that first time, he put that crossface on me. Like, I almost tapped. I don’t remember if it was a run in or if it was a — I guess it was a match, I don’t know. It wasn’t that match, though. It was before that I think, leading up to it. Maybe before we even did the ECW thing, I can’t remember. But anyway, he used to do — you know… he’s got your legs hooked with his and then he would put the [STF]… Oh my god dude, I think I thought he was trying to kill me the first time he put that on me. It was like, I was reaching for the bottom rope like, ‘My god, my neck’s gonna snap or I’m gonna grab this.’ And I talked to Sabu, and I think he said the same thing.”

