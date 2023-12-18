Rob Van Dam On Who Handled Problems Backstage in ECW

Rob Van Dam says there were no “locker room leaders” in ECW per se, but there were people who handled things when it came to backstage problems. The WWE Hall of Famer weighed in the matter on his 1 Of a Kind podcast, and some highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Tommy Dreamer, Taz, and Bubba Ray Dudley being among those who dealt with backstage issues: “They were helping promote the product and they were also the wrestlers. So, they would have been someone that if there was a problem in the dressing room they would have had vested interest in fixing the problems because they’re office trying to promote homeostasis within the whole company.”

On who served as the de facto ‘locker room leader’: “I don’t think there was anything like that except for Paul [Heyman], and Paul would do that. He would call meetings, locker room meetings and huddle everybody up, he was that guy. Maybe someone also might want to scream something afterward, New Jack might want to step up afterward, try fire everybody up or something.”