Rob Van Dam Explains Why He Is A Fan Of Tessa Blanchard Despite Racist Accusations

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about his interaction with Tessa Blanchard, the accusations of her being a racist and bullying, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Tessa Blanchard’s return to TNA and her reputation: “First off, I am a fan of hers — not just like the way that she works, but just the whole package. Like when I found out, you know, she’s a Blanchard. When I found out like, ‘Hey, that’s, that’s Tully’s daughter’ I thought, ‘Wow, that’s cool.’ And she looks cool, you know, I think. And she’s a good wrestler, and just. But like all of that I thought was cool. Like, I love it when I find out there’s second-generation or third-generation wrestlers. Some of my friends, their kids are getting into it. I’m like, ‘What?’ And you know, that’s a cool thing to have in your bloodline. Especially, I thought, for her when I met her.

“And then firsthand, she’s always just been cool, nice and never had any issues with her. She gets a lot of s**t from a lot of the other girls and then of course the fans. And it seems like, at worst case, it’s just a matter of mismatched values. And probably a misunderstanding as well. You know, like she gets — I know that a lot of people think that she’s a racist. I can’t say one way or another, but I’m never surprised when somebody is a racist. I think it’s really common. Where I grew up, there was a lot of racism where I grew up. Right before I was born, they ended segregation. The government used to tell you it was it was okay to be racist. It’s your obligation to be racist. That was the way that it was. So when there’s people — especially if they’re older than me. Hogan or something. And it’s like, you know. I see, I’m not shocked at some of the allegations, you know.”

On not being enough evidence for him: “From what it sounds like with her, like there’s not enough evidence for me to feel either way. Like she could be or could not be a racist. And if she is, I don’t really see why as a character in the entertainment world, why would we hold that against somebody, unless they were all about that? And then I could see where, ‘Well that’s gonna interfere with your job if you’re all about that and you’re pushing nothing but you’re–‘ Just like people that are really political and stuff, you know. They get to be like ‘Too much, too much.’ Because you’re pushing your values on everybody else and thinking that they’re wrong if they don’t have yours. I mean, is there room for racists in the world? Sure, you know.

“And I’m not saying I think she is. She’s probably not. And a lot of people would use the N-word if it’s the quickest thing that comes to their mind and they want to hurt somebody. And that’s something that people don’t like to admit, but it’s true. People [are], ‘No, no. To even come up with that word for that, even to cross your mind, you gotta be thinking you’re racist.’ I can get in that perspective, but it’s not an open mind. It’s not taking all the facts into consideration. I’ve thought that before, like, ‘Well in order to even say something like that…’ And that’s true too, the content of what they say could be different. If someone says something and it really comes across like they think that because of their skin color, they’re actually superior or something, their stupidity shines through. And then that’s something that’s different than somebody screaming a word that they think would hurt somebody the most. Like, ‘Why should I listen to your fat ass? You know, get out of here.’ You know, like you’re having an argument or debate with somebody about something, and then you end up going, ‘Dude listen, man, your — hold on, your bald head is like shining on my eyes.’ People think that somehow, like adding that insult gets them leverage. And it’s — you know, it’s kind of like a line of self-defense as part of our survival instincts, if you really break it down like we do here on this podcast. So you know, if she even said the word doesn’t automatically make somebody something. It means that they tried to hurt somebody and come up with a hurtful word. And that’s what I believe. Outside of that, she’s always been super cool to me, I enjoy seeing her, and I look forward to seeing her on March 20 on our first OWA show.”

