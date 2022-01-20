Rob Van Dam Explains Why He Never Really Comfortable In WWE

Rob Van Dam says he was never truly comfortable during his time in WWE, and explained why in a new interview. RVD was a guest on Rene Dupree’s Café de Rene and told Dupree that despite his high-profile status in the company, he never felt “untouchable.” You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On never being fully comfortable in the company: “I, for some reason, I was never real comfortable in WWE, you know?. People are like every time someone gets fired now — which I mean, it is pretty crazy how often they’ve been doing that? But the world is always shocked like, ‘Oh my god!’ I think, even when I was champion, I never felt untouchable. They humbled me so much by — you know, they give you plans. ‘We’re gonna do this…PSYCHE!’ After so much of that, I mean it humbled me to where I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m not fired? Okay, that’s cool.'”