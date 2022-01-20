wrestling / News

Rob Van Dam Explains Why He Never Really Comfortable In WWE

January 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rob Van Dam Impact Wrestling

Rob Van Dam says he was never truly comfortable during his time in WWE, and explained why in a new interview. RVD was a guest on Rene Dupree’s Café de Rene and told Dupree that despite his high-profile status in the company, he never felt “untouchable.” You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On never being fully comfortable in the company: “I, for some reason, I was never real comfortable in WWE, you know?. People are like every time someone gets fired now — which I mean, it is pretty crazy how often they’ve been doing that? But the world is always shocked like, ‘Oh my god!’ I think, even when I was champion, I never felt untouchable. They humbled me so much by — you know, they give you plans. ‘We’re gonna do this…PSYCHE!’ After so much of that, I mean it humbled me to where I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m not fired? Okay, that’s cool.'”

On talent not liking WWE’s practices like that: “But some people don’t like that. Ken [last name unclear], the first time I met him, him and somebody were talking about when he got fired from WWE, and the reason they gave him? Ken goes, ‘They said I couldn’t do promos. Me! They said I couldn’t promos.’ Wow, what an ego this guy has. I can’t imagine feeling like that myself. Like, ‘They said that I’m not a good wrestler. Me, the Whole F**king Show.’ [laughter]”

