Rob Van Dam Recalls Working With William Regal in WCW, Always Respected Him

Rob Van Dam recently looked back on his experience working with William Regal in WCW. RVD spoke about Regal on his 1 Of a Kind podcast, recalling a match that he had with Regal in WCW and how much he respects him.

“I always had a lot of respect for him and considered him more of a teacher than a peer,” Van Dam said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “Because he had me doing stuff that I normally wouldn’t do … I worked William Regal [in WCW] and I just remember hitting a top wristlock, and he was able to teach me and coached me through a match [where] I was looking so good, jumping up and doing head scissors. But he pushed me off, and I try again. Boom, maybe I would kick him or something, and this time, maybe I would take him down.”

He continued, “I don’t remember exactly what it was, but it was still while we’re in the top wristlock and working up here instead of working on the mat. It seemed like we kept going up to that, and I was like, ‘Wow, I appreciate this guy’s England perspective,’ or whatever it is. I always respected him.”