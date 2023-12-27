– During the latest edition of 1 Of A Kind, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam had high praised for the current state of women’s wrestling, noting now that the women are giving the men a run for their money in terms of how they are able to work. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rob Van Dam on how women’s wrestling now gives the men a run for their money: “I think it’s great to give the women their opportunity like this. Women’s wrestling is very popular and, for the first time in the wrestling that I know of, the women give the men a run for their money in the talent department.”

On how women’s matches used to be a side attraction: “It used to be that you could count on the girls match to suck. It was an added attraction that was cool, like a midget match, you know?”

On how his view of women’s wrestling has changed since his time in WWE: “Hopefully I didn’t get heat with too many people, especially the ladies. The girls now that have been kicking ass on TV for the last couple years, it’s a whole different breed. … It seems like the best have come forward.”