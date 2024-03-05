Rob Van Dam on Wrestlers Refusing to Put Other Stars Over

– During a recent edition of 1 Of A Kind, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam discussed his record in AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rob Van Dam on his record in AEW: “I’ve had five matches with AEW and I’m thinking my win/loss [record] right now is 2 and 3. I can see the fans either pulling for me to get a major push, or I could see me as fitting in more to be there to work with some of the [younger] guys.”

On how wrestlers shouldn’t care as much as about wins and losses as the fans: “At a certain point, there’s guys that will get bad reputations for refusing to put other stars over, other wrestlers over, or they get a reputation for not wanting to do the job. In reality, each time you do that it actually affects the pathway of your career and how much money you’re going to make.”

RVD most recently appeared on AEW Dynamite last month. He teamed with Hangman Page and Hook against Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Brian Cage in a losing effort. He’s also scheduled to appear on the April 20 edition of Dynamite.