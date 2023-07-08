Rob Van Dam Reveals Which Wrestling Move He Hated Taking

In the latest episode of his 1 of a Kind podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Rob Van Dam spoke about which wrestling moves he didn’t mind taking and which ones he hated. Here are highlights:

On the German Suplex: “I like the German Suplex. It’s actually a go-to that I would do in a real-life situation, more so than a match, you know what I mean?” According to Van Dam, he used the maneuver to get one up on wrestlers that were “testing” him in the early days of his wrestling career. It’s a great move and it’s pretty when someone does a bridge and holds it. It’s not — to me — one of the most dangerous moves. Some people do look like they ‘Wham’ don’t take care of their opponents and really throw them hard and fast on their head, and of course, that would be a different situation than just asking about a move. German Suplex is awesome but I could take any move and put a lot into it.”

On which move he hates: “I don’t mind telling you, my whole career, I never learned how to not get killed by [the Alabama Slam]. I just never wanted to tell the guys that did it to me but it always sucks. Del Wilkes used to do that in All Japan, The Patriot, and when ‘Wham!’ It’s so stiff, you’re falling backwards onto your head so there’s not much you can do to break the momentum.”