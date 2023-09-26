– On the latest edition of 1 Of A Kind podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam commented on the recent release of Dolph Ziggler from WWE. RVD spoke on the topic and stated the following (via Fightful):

“He was really talented, super cool dude. I always got along with him. I can’t believe he was still there. I’m not going to say I can’t believe they got rid of him, I can’t believe he was still there, 20 years or something, that’s a good run.”